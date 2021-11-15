3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $355,000

Welcome home to this well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to protected land! Fresh paint, brand new carpet and updated bathrooms! Walk into the grand 2-story foyer with an open floorplan to the family room and dining area with beautiful wood floors. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make it easy to enjoy cooking. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 more generously sized bedrooms and another updated bathroom. Roof (2018), HVAC (2017) and gutter guards (2019). Large rear deck is perfect for enjoying the mature trees and peaceful private backyard. Take the steps down off the deck to the large backyard with shed.