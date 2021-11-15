3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $639,990

The Southwick opens into a large foyer and dining room. A first-floor Owner's Suite with dual walk-in closets and double vanity. This home offers a spacious kitchen with an aggregate patio off the breakfast area bringing in natural light. A private study perfect for your home office or optional bedroom. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an optional loft. Upstairs offers plenty of walk-in storage space! Additional square footage available! Personalize this floorplan to include up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths! Photos from Boone Homes Gallery; photo of similar home, not home for sale; upgrades shown.