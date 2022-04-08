3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $134,900

Fantastic Investment opportunity in Henrico County! This farmhouse situated on nearly an acre will make for a fantastic home or investment property. This home features 10 ft ceilings and original hardwoods. There is potential to create a first floor primary bedroom. This is a one of a kind opportunity to bring this farmhouse back to life or add to your rental portfolio! Close to schools, shopping, airport, downtown, and all that Richmond has to offer. Do not miss this opportunity to put your unique touches on this home! Back on market, no fault to seller!