3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $194,999

THIS CHARMING ONE-STORY FARMHOUSE/BUNGALOW IS MUCH LARGER INSIDE THAN IT LOOKS! DELAYED SHOWING WHILE FINISHING TOUCHES ARE IN PROGRESS TO INCLUDE: NEW CPT IN LIV RM/DIN RM, ADDING DISHWASHER IN KIT, EXTERIOR POWERWASH, INSTALL SEC LIGHTS. SWEET COVERED FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY COUNTRY AIR ON WARM SUMMER DAYS/COOL AUTUMN NIGHTS! HUGE 500 SF DETACHED GARAGE W/7' ROLL-UP DOOR + STORAGE (NOT CONNECTED TO DRIVEWAY); SHED. REAR DECK ON BACK TO BE REPAIRED, PAINTED. GRAVEL DRIVE. ORIG HDWOOD EXPOSED IN DEN (W/BRICK FP + PINE PANELING). 3RD BR IS ADORABLE, PRIVATE, COULD BE OFC! 2.8 AC ALLOWS YOU TO ROAM. PRIVACY ON BOTH SIDES + BACKS TO DENSE TREES. CABLE AVAIL. LOOK AT THE PRICE! 3 MIN TO RIC, 1 MIN TO 895. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING BUT A WORLD AWAY. *AHS HOME WARRANTY!* YOU WILL LOVE IT!!