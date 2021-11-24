3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $205,000

Great Home on Corner Lot ( 4 lots of Land ) Privacy Fence ! Above Ground Pool ( 30 ' Round 4 Summers old ) Double Decks with New Lattice Wrap and Handrails Fully Fenced in Professionally Installed Privacy Fence and Personally Backyard Parking for 7 Vehicles! Well Maintained Yard with Rose Bushes , Hosta Plants , and Fig Tree! Additional 3 Rooms Upstairs Fully Insulated and Carpet ( No Electricity Upstairs ) Roof 8 Years Old Ac/ Heat Pump 4 Years Old All New Complete System , Duct Work and Vapor Barrier Windows 8 Years Old