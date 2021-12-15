3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $209,950

Tucked away in the heart of Lakeside, just steps to local shops, restaurants and Bryan Park, this adorable Cape Cod features a massive primary bedroom suite and is sited on a gardner's lot. Beautiful hardwood floors have just been revealed under the old carpet and will shine up with a quick buff and poly coat. The first level features two spacious bedrooms and a jack n' jill bath with classic black and white tile tub & shower. The informal dining area off the kitchen features wainscoting and rear access to the large deck over looking the private fenced rear yard. Upstairs has the large primary bedroom with great ceiling height, storage and incredible bath with large soaking tub and space for a double vanity. Laundry can be placed in the utility room off the kitchen, which is currently accessed from the side of the house. The home features an oversized gravel driveway and wonderful front covered porch. This home is a must see!