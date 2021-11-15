3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $215,000

This A1 zoned ranch on 2+ acres is only 15 minutes from downtown RVA!! Also on the property are 2 separate buildings, both with electricity. The building closest to house would be a great space for private office/craft shop/homeschool house or it could be plumbed and used as an ADU. The options are great! The other is a very large workshop/shed that could also be used as a garage. Like your privacy? 273 Hanover has it!! This property is surrounded by trees on both sides, rear, and part of the front. This house is ready and waiting for it’s next family to come in and put their own finishing touches on it to make it truly their home. All appliances convey.