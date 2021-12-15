3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $259,950

This newly renovated home is a must see! This three bedroom home features refinished floors, fresh paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops. Laundry room has new hot water heater. Bathroom is updated with new vanity, fixtures, toilet and a refinished tub. Exterior features include fresh landscaping, fully fenced in rear yard, and new vinyl siding. New roof as of 2011, and new HVAC as of 2011. New vinyl windows and the electrical has been updated. Includes newly built 8x10 shed.