3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $267,900

( 8+/- ACRES as per legals mentioned in LEGAL SECTION OF MLS)- plat on line is old/shows more acreage); Engineering Design has flagged the acreage only/no new survey) (ACREAGE RUNS BEHIND HOME; BACKING UP TO PROPERTIES ON BARNESWAY LANE). kITCHEN CABINETS HAVE BEEN PAINTED, NEW COUNTER TOPS, BACK SPLASH, VINYL FLOORING. (WASHER/DRYER, RANGE ARE AS IS). NEW CARPET ON STAIRCASE TO UPSTAIRS AND HUGE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH; FRESHLY-PAINTED INTERIOR AND REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS ON FIRST FLOOR TO ADD TO THE PERKS ON THIS VINTAGE HOME. NEWER DIMENSONAL ROOF IN ADDITION TO A NEWER PAINTED EXTERIOR. A SCREENED-IN REAR PORCH OVERLOOKS WOODS, WOODS AND MORE WOODS! COME TO SEE SOON.