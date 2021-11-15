3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $299,950

Offering single floor living and an all brick exterior! Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the majority of this home starting with the living room featuring a bay window, the dining area is off the updated kitchen which offers white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, gas range and stainless appliances, the family room is just off the kitchen and a large laundry room with access to the backyard rounds out the "living areas." Down the hall you will find a spacious primary bedroom with updated en suite and office area, two additional bedrooms with ceiling fans and an updated hall bath conclude the interior. Outside the home you will find a large, flat rear yard, patio and shed. Updates/Notables: Gas Furnace (2018), Hall Bath (2018), Primary Bath (2016), Updated light fixtures, Replacement Windows (not all), Kitchen (2019), Laundry Room (2020), Hot Water Heater (2018), Roof (approx 2013).