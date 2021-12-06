3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $354,990

Welcome to the Villas at Wistar Glen; a low-maintenance community with luxury villas and first-floor owner's suites in a prime location.. The Calvert villa townhome combines convenience and comfort. Entering through the foyer or the 2-car garage places you within view of the gorgeous gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, plus a cozy nook for casual meals. Ahead lies the dining room and a light-filled great room. Enjoy special time with your loved ones in your maintenance-free private backyard that is mowed for you! The luxurious main-level owner's suite is like entering a private spa, with its double bowl vanity, shower with seat and walk-in closet. Upstairs, another large bedroom and bath provide comfort for family and guests. The Calvert defines comfortable luxury. A 5-minute drive to Scott's Addition or Willow Lawn & only 10 minutes to Short Pump will have you enjoying all the shopping & recreational options that the city has to offer right at your fingertips. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.