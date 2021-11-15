3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $360,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! ! This Rare 3 Bedroom, 2 full & 1 half Bath home is over 1,400 square feet and located in the highly sought-after Westhampton Place in Tuckahoe! This home truly has it all...convenient location, End unit oversize patio, pull-down floored attic for extra storage. Entering the home you are greeted w/ hardwood flooring, a bright formal living/dining w/ crown molding, ceiling fan, cool floating staircase. Living room has a FP (wood or outfitted to also use propane gas), vaulted ceiling with skylights & French doors to private, fenced patio! Flex room(1st floor Bed/office/den) w/ built in cabinets, second FP and private entrance. Kitchen features Bay windows, extra large Pantry, bar top eating area, white cabinets & new Fridge. Upstairs offers two generously sized bedrooms, 2 full baths (one bedroom has ensuite), each features WIC. Separate spacious laundry/utility room incl W/D. AC is 2020. Assigned parking space and available guest parking. Minutes to dining/shopping on Patterson & shops at Libbie & Grove. located beside Saint Mary's. Minutes to 64 & 95, downtown, the west end, UR, VCU/MCV. Henrico County taxes and schools with city conveniences!