3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $395,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a formal dining room, a kitchen that opens to the family room, a breakfast area and an optional finished bedroom and game room over the 20ft garage.. Luxury finishes like all brick porches, granite counters, and nickel finishes are standard. Load up on options and choose your own lighting, flooring, and even decorative stone on the front. Contact our site agent for details on all the customizations offered to make this home truly yours.