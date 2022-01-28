 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $114,950

House is zoned B-2 and has been an office for years. Cannot be residential. Additional work will be done under the house. The gas pack heating and air conditioning was installed 7/11/2018. Roof was installed 9/25/2020. Mold abatement was done on 8/3/2020. 2 phone lines are coming into the building. There is internet network throughout the building with a hub.

