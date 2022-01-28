 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $118,888

Cozy three bedroom one bath rancher, great room/living dining combination, separate laundry room, fenced rear yard and nice detached garage for storage. Plumber has been through house and replaced all faucets and checked for leaks. Brand new floors in Kitchen and laundry. There is nothing left to do but move in!!! Home is great in condition and no known defects, being sold as-is.

