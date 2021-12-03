3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $125,000

Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. Buyers financing fell through. Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet, well established neighborhood. Enter into a large foyer/dining area flowing to the living room featuring a nice wood stove for the cold winter days. Galley Style Kitchen opens to a very large utility room. 2 bedrooms feature hardwood floors. Primary Bedroom features carpet and 2 closets located just off the bedroom in a large hallway/office/sitting area. Separate outside entrance to the cellar/basement for tons of storage. Carport has been converted to the side porch with entrance to the living room. Replacement Windows and vinyl siding. Did I mention, it is just a short walk to the river!! Although no known defects, the home is being sold "As Is" .