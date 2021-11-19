 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $125,000

2-Story Home in Hopewell directly across the street from Dupont Elementary. Great Investment Property. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath with Living Room and Kitchen with Breakfast Room. Primary Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom Downstairs. Upstairs (One) Bedroom. Hardwood Floors and New Paint Upstairs. All Appliances - "AS IS." Corner Lot.

