3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $132,000

Attention Investors and First Time Homebuyers! Maintenance free 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancher. Fresh Paint with unique flooring. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, Living room with lots of natural lighting, large Laundry room, and a storage shed in the backyard. Close to shopping, Fort Lee, & I-295.

