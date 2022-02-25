3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $139,900

Back on market through no fault of seller! Great for first time home buyer or investment property - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch; vinyl windows throughout; nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen w/ stove & refrigerator; laundry room with washer/dryer hook up; remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile flooring; central a/c, gas heat and gas hot water heater. Concrete driveway, storage shed and chain link fenced rear yard.