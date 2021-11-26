This House is ready to move into. Vinyl Siding remodeled rancher with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, generous open living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful laminate floors in living room and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout with 9 foot high ceiling. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area and patio area with family and friends for years to come. Other special highlights include a modern charming kitchen, tons of storage space with brand new stainless steel appliances and rich ceramic flooring. In addition, the house includes modern ceiling fans, chic lighting, like-new windows, and new carpet in bedrooms. The bath with a tub and shower are beautifully decorated with ceramic floor, tubs tiles finishing and glass accent tiles. You will also love the convenience of great neighborhood near it all; shops and restaurants minutes away. Practically, a brand new house in established neighborhood. YOU MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE IT.
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $149,950
-
