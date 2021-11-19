3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $150,000

Welcome to 3006 Day Street in Hopewell, Virginia. Why rent when you can own? This 1080 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and one full bath with tub /showe. It has beautiful wood floors in all living areas, plus a tiled kitchen floor. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counters, a stainless fridge and gas top electric stove. Walk from the kitchen to the laundry and mudroom and then out to a private, fenced rear yard-complete with a fire pit, large fish pond, and a tiki bar! There are several out buildings for additional storage. More storage inside with easy access to an attic right off the second floor bedroom/office/playroom. The main floor has 2 more bedrooms-both with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Gas heat will keep your warm this winter while minimizing your power bill! This home has lots to offer to the right buyer with lots of extras both inside and out!