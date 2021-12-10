 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $150,000

Come home and enjoy this country front porch on a beautiful night, then retire inside where there's gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, Stunning NEW Eat-in kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, new flooring and stainless steel appliances. Roof and HVAC are newer. Spacious rooms and updated full bath makes this home a great find! BACK ON THE MARKET, NO FAULT OF SELLER.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News