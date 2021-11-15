3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $205,000

Beautiful new construction home proudly boasts spacious living room with tons of natural light and gorgeous LVP flooring throughout. Kitchen has lots of counterspace, recessed lighting, and stylish vaulted ceiling. Primary bedroom is and en suite complete with walk-in closet. Covered front porch, perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day. Large deck provides a great space for outdoor entertaining. Located just minutes from Fort Lee and Interstate 295. New construction at price you do not want to miss.