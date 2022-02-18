 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $54,900

Welcome HOME. This cute rancher has a maximized floor plan. It features a living room, eat in kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring and well kept pine wood trim makes this home feel warm and cozy. The detached garaged with attached overhang add both protection for your car and extended storage space

