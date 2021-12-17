3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $94,900

 Skip to main content
great neighborhood . This is a terrific opportunity to renovate this house and make into your home. Partial basement could probably be made into good living space. detached garage. Wood floors most of upstairs . side screened porch. Rear deck. 2 fireplaces. 1 up and 1​​‌​​​​‌​​‌‌​​​‌​​‌‌​​‌​​​‌‌‌​​‌​​‌‌​​​‌ down.

