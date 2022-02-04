Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000
Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly v…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
Former financial aid director for Reynolds Community College charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
Two Henrico entrepreneurs who created spit-free way to blow out candles appeared on 'Shark Tank;' product sold out within hours
Two Henrico County fathers appeared Friday night on the popular “Shark Tank” television program seeking an investment in their Blowzee device that allows people to blow out candles without spewing germs and spit all over a birthday cake.
Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, Bridgewater president David W. Bushman said in a statement Tuesday evening.
'I'll rip your heart out of your chest:' Local NAACP leader says Morrissey threatened him at the Capitol
A local NAACP activist is accusing Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, of threatening violence against him during a meeting about proposed casino …
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to open more privately run public schools got the support of a number of Virginia higher education leaders who sign…
Democrats now in the minority in the House of Delegates have discovered a form of tax relief that Gov. Glenn Youngkin doesn’t support — one me…
A South Richmond apartment complex allegedly charged tenants who paid part of their monthly rent with a federal subsidy more than those who di…