 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000

Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News