 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $632,950

3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $632,950

3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $632,950

Build the Bridgewater plan by Main Street Homes!. This gorgeous new plan features a first floor owner’s suite with two walk-in closets, open floor plan, coat closet, optional butlers pantry and laundry room! The second floor features a loft area, bedrooms 2 and 3 and a jack and jill bathroom. Also includes a 2-car courtyard garage and a deck.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News