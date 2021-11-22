FINAL HOMESITE IN KINLOCH! TO BE BUILT! The Creekmore is a first floor owner's suite plan. It includes the following exceptional features: Front covered aggregate porch; Formal dining room with coffered ceiling, chair railing, and picture-frame molding; First floor private study with pocket doors; Designer Kitchen with pantry, butler's pantry and gourmet island with granite countertops; Expansive owner's suite bedroom with dual walk in closets and a luxury ceramic tile bathroom; Breakfast area has lots of windows for natural light; Optional sun room off the breakfast area; Family room includes a vented gas fireplace with slate hearth and surround with optional built-in bookcases on one side of the fireplace; Aggregate patio included with option for a raised covered patio; Hardwood flooring included in the foyer, study, dining room, powder room, kitchen, breakfast area, and family room; 2 secondary bedrooms each with private bathroom, loft, and walk-in storage upstairs with ability to expand with a finished game room; 2-car garage included; 3-car garage optional; Boone Quality and Boone Green Features included. We invite you to customize this plan to personalize your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $964,160
