3 Bedroom Home in Mc Kenney - $125,000

Investors Special !!! Opportunity knocks on this cape home that has so much potential. This home is just under 1800 sq ft featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and situated on a cul-de-sac corner lot. Enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen with french doors which leads out to a open spacious sunroom. There is access to the mud/utility room from kitchen. The family room is bright with a brick fireplace. Primary bedroom and a second bedroom located on first floor with a full bath and two bedrooms and another full bathroom on the second level. Enjoy the privacy in the large back yard with privacy fencing. There is also a detached shed. Home needs major renovations.