3 Bedroom Home in Mc Kenney - $275,000

Have you wanted Quiet & Scenic Country Living with a slower pace? Look no further! Come check out this large spacious home located on 3 acres in McKenney! Conveniently located less than 20 minutes to Fort Pickett & less than an hour to Richmond, Chesterfield & Fort Lee. The Home boasts of 4 Bedrooms with the Primary Bedroom located privately on the other side of the Home from the other 3 Bedrooms! There’s a Large Kitchen & Dining Room that is fantastic for entertaining guests. The living area is also very ample with great views of the countryside. The Primary Bedroom provides walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Outside the home you have two buildings for storage. There is also a nice field and large back yard. Do not delay, schedule a showing today!