3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $235,000

Here is your chance to own a 1922 Farmhouse on 15 acres in Old Church!!! Bring your horses and cows to this open acreage only minutes to I 295!! The home has newer replacement windows, oil type furnace heating, heart of pine flooring and side enclosed porch and full front porch. Several outbuildings and a circular drive are some of the features outside! The house and outbuildings are all sold AS IS!! you can fix up the house and live in it or build you a new one on the farm! This one wont last long!!