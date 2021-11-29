3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $287,000

Great opportunity to purchase a recently renovated home in the popular Triple Crown Subdivision. Upgrades include new kitchen with granite counters and new cabinets, stainless appliances, lighting and fixtures. Additional upgrades include; newer carpet throughout, newer ceiling fans, newer int paint, new vinyl siding, newer hot water heater, new 2 zone heat pump, new vanity's and more. Enjoy a huge detached shed with electricity and huge backyard. You will need to hurry for this one.