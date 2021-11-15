3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $297,315

TOWNHOME IS NOT YET BUILT. List price reflects base price and structural options, Purchaser may select design options for an additional cost. Welcome to Wescott, located just off Hull Street in Midlothian! Residents will enjoy an array of lifestyle amenities nestled between urban-style townhomes, all just minutes away from the area’s best dining, shopping and entertainment. Amenities include community clubhouse, open spaces, amphitheater, landscaping and sidewalks throughout the community! (HOME IS NOT YET BUILT - Photos are from the builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).