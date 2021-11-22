3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $297,950

TOWNHOME IS NOT BUILT. List price reflects the base price and elevation, Purchaser may select structural and design options! The Somerset I Designer Home has an open concept layout with the family room opening to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a large center island, granite counters and walk-in pantry. The owner's suite is on the second floor with a WIC and private bath. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room completes the second floor. This floor offers an OPTIONAL FINISHED THIRD FLOOR that would make a great playroom, additional bedroom or home office. Welcome to Wescott, located just off Hull Street in Midlothian! Residents will enjoy an array of lifestyle amenities nestled between urban-style townhomes, all just minutes away from the area’s best dining, shopping and entertainment. Amenities include community clubhouse, open spaces, amphitheater, landscaping and sidewalks throughout the community! (HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos are from the builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).