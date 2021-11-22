3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $303,950

TOWNHOME IS NOT BUILT. List price reflects base price and elevation, Purchaser may select strucutral and design options. The chef's kitchen is the heart of this Carrington II floorplan; it boasts a huge center island and there is a walk-in pantry providing plenty of storage. It opens on either side to the family room and the dining area which leads to the covered porch (optional screen porch). The owner's suite is on the 2nd floor with a WIC and private bath. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry complete the second floor. There is a optional FINISHED 3RD FLOOR that would make a great 3rd bedroom, home office or playroom. Welcome to Wescott, located just off Hull Street in Midlothian! Residents will enjoy an array of lifestyle amenities nestled between urban-style townhomes, all just minutes away from the area’s best dining, shopping and entertainment. Amenities include community clubhouse, open spaces, amphitheater, landscaping and sidewalks throughout the community! (HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos are from the builder's library & shown as an example only. Colors, features & options will vary).