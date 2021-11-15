3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $365,000

One-Level Easy Living in a Waterfront Neighborhood! Have morning coffee on the back deck of the fenced back yard. Take a morning stroll to the waterfront on the trails leading to the 1700-acre Swift Creek Reservoir. Relax with a yoga class in the clubhouse. Come home to enjoy reading in the sun-filtered kitchen eat-in area with room enough for a couch! Cook your favorite meals on the brand-new downdraft stove. The deep pantry gives plenty of storage. A home office or study allows a separate space for work, hobbies or whatever your desires. The large family room has a cathedral ceiling with skylights, built-in bookcases & opens to the dining room. There is plenty of space for cleaning supplies & hampers in the separate laundry room. The owners’ bedroom has 2 walk-in closets & French doors to the deck. The deck can also be accessed from the family room & office. There are two other bedrooms with large closets. The finished 2-car garage is easy-in/easy-out with a large, paved driveway. The Harbour Bluff neighborhood of Brandermill offers its own pool, clubhouse, boat storage & trails. Shopping, medical care, entertainment & interstates are a short drive away & some can be walked to!