3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $109,900

Fixer upper. Work and save. Investor special. Well shared with the adjoining property. Deep well. Subject to the current lease. Sold as-is. Rear yard is fenced but the tenant put it up and may take it with them. Newer roof and siding. Dryer does not work. Buyer can get an appliance repair person if desired. FHA 203K financing or cash. There is a leak over the dormer when the rain comes from the west. The majority of the land is open and in hay. Neighbor bails the hay.