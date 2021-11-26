 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $140,000

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 acres in the country. Granite counter tops and all new appliances, including well pump. New septic system! Owner licensed agent.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News