3 Bedroom Home in Montpelier - $750,000

Lombardy Farm! Great opportunity to own 60 acres in Montpelier. Pasture & Wooded. Some clear cut. Subdividable. Older home on property, in disrepair but may be possible to renovate & restore., 2 story Barn with upstairs apartment, Large livestock barn. The property offers 2 ponds and surrounding creeks. Several outbuildings.

