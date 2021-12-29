3 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $649,950

'The Miller House" built in 1824 almost 200 years old and still solid as a rock! One family owned since 1910. All the detailed craftsmanship and history to witness! Enjoy the beautiful green, fenced pastures from your huge screened back porch! Horses, cattle, any livestock imaginable , pastures ready for cut hay. A automatic livestock waterer. Two wells. A true mini farm for your own paradise for your own ideas! Huge 8 bay stall barn with loft. Chicken house, brooder house for young chicks, smoke house, Corn crib, Well Pump house, two car detach garage with sliding doors, hinged side windows that latch to allow the breeze to flow. All outbuildings have been well maintained with newer roofs on all. Home was built with lots of details 12' ceilings throughout, transoms, deep, high trimmed windows, skeleton keyed lever locked doors, antique heart pine floors! Double staircases in this home, one being very dramatic in the front and one back stair case that walks up and down from a bedroom into the kitchen. Full walk out basement, separate workshop. Whole house, propane generator ready to fight any storm. Great schools! Convenient to all! Come capture the history. Home is sold "As Is"