You like to entertain and you enjoy your independence.. We all need "me" time. The Grand Bahama offers the right amount of space to do both. The kitchen island and dining open to the great room to give you plenty of options for hosting your guests. Gather in the great room for movie night or to watch your favorite sports team. Feel free to host guests overnight too. You don't have to sacrifice a family room to have a third bedroom it's included. Or, turn it into a private space for yourself. In the morning, make a big breakfast in the open, eat-in kitchen. The Grand Bahama is for those who enjoy their independence and their friends and family. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $329,990
