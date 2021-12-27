3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $339,990

You want to live a casual easy life, in a big way.. You'd rather travel and enjoy an active lifestyle than serve a four course meal in your formal dining room. The Grand Cayman is the ideal home for your casual well-lived lifestyle. The open airy space combines the kitchen, dining area and great room to create a casual comfortable flow. This is the perfect place to do all your entertaining with plenty of room for your favorite overstuffed couch. Throw a Superbowl party that will be the envy of the neighborhood. For a relaxing night in, it's your home theater. Since it's open to the kitchen, grab a snack or make dinner, you won't miss your favorite TV show. The Grand Cayman is the perfect home if you enjoy life's simple pleasures. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.