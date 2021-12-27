You want to live a casual easy life, in a big way.. You'd rather travel and enjoy an active lifestyle than serve a four course meal in your formal dining room. The Grand Cayman is the ideal home for your casual well-lived lifestyle. The open airy space combines the kitchen, dining area and great room to create a casual comfortable flow. This is the perfect place to do all your entertaining with plenty of room for your favorite overstuffed couch. Throw a Superbowl party that will be the envy of the neighborhood. For a relaxing night in, it's your home theater. Since it's open to the kitchen, grab a snack or make dinner, you won't miss your favorite TV show. The Grand Cayman is the perfect home if you enjoy life's simple pleasures. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $339,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
-
- 3 min to read
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
Richmond Councilwoman facing two misdemeanor charges following hit-and-run near her Woodland Heights home
Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is facing two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and hit-and-run less than a mile from her ho…
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state’s single-day increase of 8,756 …
Owen Loney’s surprise bill resulted from an emergency appendectomy at a Richmond hospital in 2019.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Bronco Mendenhall era with Virginia football will end without the coach leading his team one final time.
'She was just a great kid': Eumiyah Thompson is one of 98 children to be shot in Richmond in 3 years
Eumiyah Thompson wanted to make sure everyone was treated fairly at school, both students and staff alike.
Every December, Mike Dorman dons his Santa suit to deliver pecan pies with his wife, Anna. The recipe came from her mother, whose family has b…
The Virginia Department of Health reported almost 6,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The state never saw a single-day case count t…
Donald W. Lemons will step down as chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court effective Dec. 31, and his colleagues have elected Justice S. B…