 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $344,990

3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $344,990

You want to live a casual easy life, in a big way.. You'd rather travel and enjoy an active lifestyle than serve a four course meal in your formal dining room. The Grand Cayman is the ideal home for your casual well-lived lifestyle. The open airy space combines the kitchen, dining area and great room to create a casual comfortable flow. This is the perfect place to do all your entertaining with plenty of room for your favorite overstuffed couch. Throw a Superbowl party that will be the envy of the neighborhood. For a relaxing night in, it's your home theater. Since it's open to the kitchen, grab a snack or make dinner, you won't miss your favorite TV show. The Grand Cayman is the perfect home if you enjoy life's simple pleasures. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.

“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News