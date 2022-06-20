The Eden Cay single-family villa makes main-level living easy.. Step into the inviting foyer and find versatile flex space which can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Another bedroom and full bath provide comfort and privacy. The open floor plan includes an impressive great room, ideal for entertaining, and a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry. Gather round the large island or dining table for memorable meals. Add a lanai for extra outdoor living space. Your luxurious owner's suite features double vanities and an extra wide walk-in closet. The 2-car garage Eden Cay is a can't miss. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $365,990
