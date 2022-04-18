The Eden Cay single-family villa makes main-level living easy.. Step into the inviting foyer and find versatile flex space which can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Another bedroom and full bath provide comfort and privacy. The open floor plan includes an impressive great room, ideal for entertaining, and a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry. Gather round the large island or dining table for memorable meals. Add a lanai for extra outdoor living space. Your luxurious owner's suite features double vanities and an extra wide walk-in closet. The 2-car garage Eden Cay is a can't miss. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in New Kent - $369,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
Emporia nurse at long-term care facilities in Va. gets 36-month prison term for switching elderly patients' meds
An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care fac…
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Trans…
Mayo Island, nearly 15 acres of prime real estate located between Manchester and downtown Richmond, has hit the market
Hemp advocates and civil rights activists pushed back Tuesday against a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to crack down on marijuana and popular…
“People’s desires are different when they come to minor league baseball games now. Food-and-beverage plays a much more active role than when this ballpark was built."
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative…
Samiyah “Mimy” Yellardy always had a smile on her face. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She never went anywhere without her …
Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed to be armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg…