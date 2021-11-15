3 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $305,000

Why wait to build? This GREAT home has been completely renovated from top to bottom and is ready for new owners! Home has been freshly painted inside and out, kitchen totally renovated with new granite, SS appliances and light fixtures, bathrooms renovated, new roof, new hot water heater and so much more! First level has new LVP flooring throughout as well as new carpet upstairs. Home features a huge great room with fireplace, formal dining room with crown moulding, chair rail and picture frame moulding, foyer and powder room as well as 3 generously sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Home has great storage, an oversized attached garage, full front porch and nice deck for your enjoyment. This home is conveniently located near RT 10, 288, Chippenham and offers an easy commute to all areas of RVA. Home is a must see and truly a great place to call home!