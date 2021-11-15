3 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $309,900

INCREDIBLE ALL BRICK RANCH! FULLY RENOVATED! Welcoming Foyer boasts NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS that continue throughout Dining & HUGE Family Room w wood burning fireplace & picture window overlooking PRIVATE ELEVATED VIEWS of FALLING CREEK; Kitchen has loads of cabinets, new flooring, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, breakfast nook & access to a sweet covered balcony; Primary Bedroom w CF, double closet & Ensuite w raised vanity & stand up shower; 2 other bedrooms w CF & HW floors share RENOVATED HALL BATH w tub/shower & hall linen closet; BASEMENT w ALL NEW CARPET, recessed lighting, wood burning FP, updated wall sconces, LARGE STORAGE ROOM, direct access to garage & private back yard; OVERSIZED 1.5 car garage offers Laundry area & additional storage. THERMAL WINDOWS; UPDATED LIGHTING & BLINDS THROUGHOUT; ALL NEW GUTTER GUARDS! This home is IMMACULATE & ready to move in! Don't forget to check out the video too!