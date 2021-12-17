 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $125,000

Renovated home currently used as rental property. Rent is $850/mo on a month to month lease. Recently installed central heat and air system and roof. W. High St. has seen many renovations in recent years and more are planned. Part of the Battersea/West High St. Historic District. Property being sold as-is with inspections for informational purposes only.

