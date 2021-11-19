Welcome to this AWESOME ONE level Ranch home. Step up on the front porch and enjoy the low maintenance high-performance composite Trex decking boards that covers your stairs and sitting area. This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house has many upgrades to offer. Newly painted rooms, linoleum flooring and wall-to-wall carpet throughout the house. As you enter this home, make your way through the living room to view the remodeled kitchen at the back of the house with new oak cabinets, new counter top with an eat-in area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances; microwave, gas range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher that all convey. There is central air conditioning and central heat for your comfort. Primary bedroom has en-suite FULL bathroom with a shower. This home has a front porch and back deck with a chain linked fenced in backyard. Trane HVAC system was replaced in 2019 and hot water heater replaced in 2020. Located 100 yards from Pleasants Lane Elementary school, three minutes from I85 and 7.7 miles to (approximately 17) minutes to Fort Lee. All you need is this set of keys and your personal items to call this place "H-O-M-E"
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $145,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
After 36 years, Innsbrook Foundation closes, say goodbye to Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy's Palooza, Taste of Virginia and other events
After 36 years of putting on events like Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy’s Palooza and Taste of Virginia, the Innsbrook Foundation has closed.
Before Justin Fuente arrived at Virginia Tech, recruits were leaving the state. His staff never developed the relationships in the 804 to stem the tide, coaches said.
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…