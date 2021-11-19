3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $145,900

Welcome to this AWESOME ONE level Ranch home. Step up on the front porch and enjoy the low maintenance high-performance composite Trex decking boards that covers your stairs and sitting area. This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house has many upgrades to offer. Newly painted rooms, linoleum flooring and wall-to-wall carpet throughout the house. As you enter this home, make your way through the living room to view the remodeled kitchen at the back of the house with new oak cabinets, new counter top with an eat-in area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances; microwave, gas range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher that all convey. There is central air conditioning and central heat for your comfort. Primary bedroom has en-suite FULL bathroom with a shower. This home has a front porch and back deck with a chain linked fenced in backyard. Trane HVAC system was replaced in 2019 and hot water heater replaced in 2020. Located 100 yards from Pleasants Lane Elementary school, three minutes from I85 and 7.7 miles to (approximately 17) minutes to Fort Lee. All you need is this set of keys and your personal items to call this place "H-O-M-E"