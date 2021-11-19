 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,000

Welcome home to your fresh, move-in ready rancher! NEW roof, windows, flooring, paint and appliances! Also featuring an updated hall bathroom, and updated half bath located in the primary bedroom. Situated on a wonderful lot with a nice deck and detached shed. Drive down the beautiful tree lined Lakewood drive and access shops and restaurants within a short distance.

